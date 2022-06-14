Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Inspirato from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Inspirato stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95. Inspirato has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $108.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISPO. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. W Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter valued at $72,477,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter valued at $791,000.

About Inspirato (Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.