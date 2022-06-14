Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Short Interest Down 29.1% in May

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,400 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the May 15th total of 278,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other Inspired Entertainment news, Director Michael R. Chambrello purchased 10,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,619.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

INSE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. 763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,086. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

