Inspired Plc (INSE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.13 on July 26th

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Inspired’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:INSE opened at GBX 14.25 ($0.17) on Tuesday. Inspired has a 1 year low of GBX 12.25 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 22 ($0.27). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £138.94 million and a P/E ratio of 71.25.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Inspired Plc provides commercial energy and sustainability advisory, and consultancy services for energy procurement, utility cost optimization, and legislative compliance in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three divisions: Inspired Energy, Inspired ESG, and Inspired Software.

