InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE NSPR opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $16.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

