Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.75.

Several research firms have commented on IBP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

IBP stock opened at $84.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.16. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $75.95 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 45.84%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

