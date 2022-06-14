Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.80

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$22.80 and last traded at C$175.85, with a volume of 190467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$179.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFC. Raymond James cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$211.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$30.90 billion and a PE ratio of 15.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$180.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$175.92.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 12.8100003 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

