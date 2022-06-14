Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.06

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.06 and last traded at $55.49, with a volume of 8634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.19.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,518 shares of company stock worth $10,129,401 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

