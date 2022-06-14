Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,000 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the May 15th total of 167,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

IDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Intellicheck stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,971. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.80.

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 20.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Intellicheck by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intellicheck by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 67,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

