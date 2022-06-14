Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 138.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IDN. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Shares of Intellicheck stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. 1,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $31.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Intellicheck by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 67,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck (Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.