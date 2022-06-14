Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Craig Hallum

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on IDN. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

IDN stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.80.

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 196.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 16,458 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

