Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Northland Securities

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IDN. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Intellicheck from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of IDN stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,971. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1,534.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 71,703 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

