Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Releases Earnings Results

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.68.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDN. DA Davidson cut their price target on Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.
Intellicheck Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.
