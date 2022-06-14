Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $40.38. Intelligent Systems shares last traded at $40.15, with a volume of 17,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $349.35 million, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Intelligent Systems by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Intelligent Systems by 385.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

