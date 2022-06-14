Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $66.89

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.89 and last traded at $67.08, with a volume of 579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.70.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 34.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth about $662,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

