InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 196,508 shares.The stock last traded at $53.12 and had previously closed at $54.12.

IHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($70.40) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($67.67) to GBX 5,675 ($68.88) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 5,200 ($63.11) to GBX 5,400 ($65.54) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,668.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average is $65.28.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 310.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth $4,481,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 285.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 45,712 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 103,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

