International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.42. The company had a trading volume of 37,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $151.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.16 and its 200-day moving average is $130.82. The company has a market capitalization of $121.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

