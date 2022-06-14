International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.75

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 603047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.20 ($2.29) to €1.95 ($2.03) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 196 ($2.38) to GBX 180 ($2.18) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

