International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) Director John Michael Wisbey Purchases 396,000 Shares

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Rating) Director John Michael Wisbey bought 396,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$35,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,731,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,955,804.67.

John Michael Wisbey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Lithium alerts:

On Friday, June 10th, John Michael Wisbey sold 375,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$33,750.00.

Shares of ILC opened at C$0.09 on Tuesday. International Lithium Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 23.63, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of C$19.88 million and a PE ratio of -5.31.

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company holds an interest in the Raleigh Lake project, which covers an area over 48,500 hectares located in Ontario; Avalonia Project, which comprises eight prospecting licenses totaling 292 square kilometers in south-eastern Ireland; and the Forgan Lake/Georgia Lake Project, which covers an area of 256 hectares located in the Thunder Bay Mining District in Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.