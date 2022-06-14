International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.45.

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 1.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 141,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in International Paper by 468.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 23,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $63.95.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

