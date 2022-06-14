Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.57

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.57 and last traded at $27.61, with a volume of 60794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller bought 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

