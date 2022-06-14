Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.60 and last traded at $56.55. Approximately 731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 532,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.

IPI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

The company has a market cap of $783.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.27.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.11 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 91.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,175 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,015 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

