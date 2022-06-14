Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.68-$11.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $562.56.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $363.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.14. The company has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

