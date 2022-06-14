Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

INUV stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.89. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 11.12%.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

