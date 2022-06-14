Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $67.16

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.16 and last traded at $67.66, with a volume of 2058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.35.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.35.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
