Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.13

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.13 and last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 48957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,287,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

