Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.94

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 8427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 151,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 585,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

