Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.86

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 294311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0491 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at $115,000.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

