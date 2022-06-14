Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.86

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 294311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0491 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
