Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.81

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 5117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.