Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.81

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 5117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%.
About Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
