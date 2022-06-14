Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $29.34.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,026,508 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,090,452.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,731,607 shares of company stock worth $129,776,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $76,849,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Invesco by 647.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

