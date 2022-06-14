Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.
Shares of Invesco stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $29.34.
In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,026,508 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,090,452.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,731,607 shares of company stock worth $129,776,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $76,849,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Invesco by 647.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco (IVZ)
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.