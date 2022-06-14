Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Gap Down to $12.46

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.46, but opened at $12.07. Invesco Preferred ETF shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 45,112 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 285,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 57,116 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,350,000.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

