Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the May 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 272.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,162 shares in the last quarter.

PSCI stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.96. 1,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,974. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.70 and its 200 day moving average is $91.38. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $82.27 and a twelve month high of $104.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

