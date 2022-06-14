Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.17

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 1605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0494 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:VGM)
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
