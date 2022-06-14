Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.17

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 1605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0494 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.