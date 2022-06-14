Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.52

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0627 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

In other Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,946 shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $26,835.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 48.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 91,342 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $5,060,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.