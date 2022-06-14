Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the May 15th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 527.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97.
