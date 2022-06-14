Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) in the last few weeks:

6/6/2022 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Bristol-Myers Squibb was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/3/2022 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $76.00 to $81.00.

5/2/2022 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $92.00.

5/2/2022 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $72.00 to $80.00.

5/2/2022 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $68.00.

NYSE:BMY opened at $73.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $156.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,559 shares of company stock worth $11,819,061. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,901,176,000 after buying an additional 2,020,678 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,686,754,000 after buying an additional 1,444,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,354,737,000 after buying an additional 922,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,455,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,962,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

