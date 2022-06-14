Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) in the last few weeks:
- 6/6/2022 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2022 – Bristol-Myers Squibb was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 6/3/2022 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/26/2022 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2022 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $76.00 to $81.00.
- 5/2/2022 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $92.00.
- 5/2/2022 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $72.00 to $80.00.
- 5/2/2022 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $68.00.
NYSE:BMY opened at $73.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $156.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,901,176,000 after buying an additional 2,020,678 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,686,754,000 after buying an additional 1,444,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,354,737,000 after buying an additional 922,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,455,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,962,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
