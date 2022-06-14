Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/10/2022 – MercadoLibre was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/9/2022 – MercadoLibre had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – MercadoLibre is now covered by analysts at KGI Securities. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – MercadoLibre was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/25/2022 – MercadoLibre was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/17/2022 – MercadoLibre was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2022 – MercadoLibre was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/6/2022 – MercadoLibre was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/2/2022 – MercadoLibre had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00.

4/25/2022 – MercadoLibre was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $626.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $908.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,048.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $615.22 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 170.83 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after purchasing an additional 421,186 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 380,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,577,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,058,000 after purchasing an additional 323,642 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

