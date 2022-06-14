Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sun Life Financial (SLF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE: SLF) recently:

6/9/2022 – Sun Life Financial is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$71.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$72.00 to C$68.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$68.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$72.00.

5/13/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$71.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$75.00.

5/13/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$75.50 to C$67.00.

5/12/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$76.00 to C$72.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$71.00.

4/22/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$81.00 to C$78.00.

4/20/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

4/20/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$77.00 to C$76.00.

TSE:SLF traded down C$0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$59.24. 395,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,348. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.84. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of C$59.23 and a one year high of C$74.22. The company has a current ratio of 15,951.83, a quick ratio of 15,084.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04.

Get Sun Life Financial Inc alerts:

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$380.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.7899996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.94%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.