Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cenovus Energy (CVE)

6/9/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$34.00.

6/9/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$32.00 to C$37.00.

6/8/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$34.00.

5/9/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$26.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$28.00 to C$32.00.

4/28/2022 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$27.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$31.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$30.00.

Shares of TSE CVE traded down C$0.28 on Tuesday, reaching C$28.80. 3,670,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,469,669. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.07 billion and a PE ratio of 30.06.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.4000004 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.96%.

In related news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.28, for a total transaction of C$1,550,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$987,891.48. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.45, for a total value of C$8,234,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,237,829.97. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 513,247 shares of company stock worth $13,944,325.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

