Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 14th (AAL, AMD, AMZN, APF, ATYM, BBSI, BHP, BSE, CAML, CAPD)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 14th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Sidoti. Sidoti currently has a $97.00 target price on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Graft Polymer (LON:GPL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 0.22 ($0.00) target price on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,750 ($21.24) price target on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 560 ($6.80) price target on the stock.

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.64) target price on the stock.

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) price target on the stock.

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 750 ($9.10) target price on the stock.

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

