Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 14th (AAL, AMD, AMZN, APF, ATYM, BBSI, BHP, BSE, CAML, CAPD)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 14th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Sidoti. Sidoti currently has a $97.00 target price on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Graft Polymer (LON:GPL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 0.22 ($0.00) target price on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,750 ($21.24) price target on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 560 ($6.80) price target on the stock.

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.64) target price on the stock.

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) price target on the stock.

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 750 ($9.10) target price on the stock.

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

