Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for GAP (GPS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GAP (NYSE: GPS):

5/31/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $16.00 to $12.00.

5/30/2022 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/27/2022 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

5/27/2022 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

5/27/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $18.00.

5/27/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $12.00.

5/27/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00.

5/26/2022 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/23/2022 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

5/17/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $11.00.

4/25/2022 – GAP was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $14.00.

4/18/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $34.49.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. GAP’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 270.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of GAP by 118.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 111.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

