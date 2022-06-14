Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX):

6/13/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $305.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/13/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $275.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $305.00 to $310.00.

6/1/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $305.00.

5/6/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $249.00 to $242.00.

5/3/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $249.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

VRTX stock opened at $245.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $292.75. The stock has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total transaction of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,729,432. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

