InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NVIV opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $23.19.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.
