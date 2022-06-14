InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NVIV opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $23.19.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

