Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.25

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $564.65 million, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0232 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Iochpe-Maxion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.01%.

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

