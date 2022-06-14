iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.60 Per Share

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from iomart Group’s previous dividend of $2.42. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IOM stock opened at GBX 167.01 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £183.59 million and a P/E ratio of 20.46. iomart Group has a 1 year low of GBX 136 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 294 ($3.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 182.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 168.95.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

