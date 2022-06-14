Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Down 4.7%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 17,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,545,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at $137,826. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,341,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,489,000 after acquiring an additional 143,866 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,337,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,428,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,845,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after buying an additional 1,752,044 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.