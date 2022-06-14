IP Group (LON:IPO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $71.10

Shares of IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71.10 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.87), with a volume of 1438368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.90).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($1.97) price target on shares of IP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of £752.56 million and a PE ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 9.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a GBX 0.72 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from IP Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. IP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

In related news, insider David Baynes sold 34,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.03), for a total value of £29,014.75 ($35,216.35).

IP Group Company Profile (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

