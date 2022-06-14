iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of IPW stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. iPower has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.33.
About iPower (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPower (IPW)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.