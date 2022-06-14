iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Up 4.6%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 159,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,988,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. Citigroup upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.89.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 915.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

