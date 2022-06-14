IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.25. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $9.46.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.55% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About IRIDEX (Get Rating)
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.