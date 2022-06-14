IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.25. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.55% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 39.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 87,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

