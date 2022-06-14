ironSource (NYSE:IS) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.75. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ironSource traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 32546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IS. BTIG Research lowered ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ironSource by 117.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,477,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,487 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ironSource by 164.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 45,973 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ironSource by 115.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of ironSource by 142.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,663,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of ironSource by 1,118.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 216,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 198,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52.

ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

